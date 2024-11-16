 />
863 houses sanctioned to landowners evicted for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park

Published - November 16, 2024 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

P. Laxma Reddy

The government has approved the construction of 863 houses for landowners who lost their land during the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) development in Warangal. These houses will be built under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme’s State Reserve Quota (SRQ) with a grant of ₹5 lakh a unit. To accommodate the affected beneficiaries, the government has relaxed certain eligibility criteria.

An order (G.O. No. 40) to this effect was issued by the Department of Transport, Roads and Buildings (TR&B) on Saturday.

The Telangana Housing Corporation Limited (TGHCL) had endorsed a proposal submitted by the Warangal District Collector, highlighting the need for adequate rehabilitation measures and urging the government to prioritise the displaced landowners as a special case.

Following a detailed evaluation, the government approved the project. The Managing Director of TGHCL and the Warangal District Collector have been directed to oversee the project’s implementation.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during a visit to the 1,200-acre textile park spread across Sangem and Wardhannapet mandals on June 29, instructed officials to ensure that the housing layout for displaced families has essential amenities such as roads; power and water supply; and waste management. Addressing concerns regarding infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced that each plot allottee would receive ₹5 lakh under the Indiramma Indlu scheme.

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the KMTP on October 22, 2017. Over the past five years, approximately 1,000 farmers from villages such as Chinthapally relinquished their land for the park’s establishment.

