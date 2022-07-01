86 residential schools to be upgraded to junior colleges

The State government has decided to upgrade 86 residential schools to junior colleges on instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

These included 75 schools for Scheduled Castes, seven for STs and four for Backward Classes, a release said after a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday.

The meeting was attended by officials of welfare departments to review the functioning of residential schools in the State.

Mr. Kumar said that the Chief Minister wanted permanent study circles for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in all districts. Therefore, he asked the officials to prepare a conceptual note on the study circles to be submitted to him.

The meeting was attended by BC Welfare principal secretary B. Venkatesham, Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials.