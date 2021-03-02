Telangana

8,523 people take COVID vaccination

On the second day of COVID-19 vaccination for people who are 60 years or above, and those who are 45-59 years with co-morbidities, 8,523 people took the jab on Tuesday. While the target was 10,103, around 84% of the beneficiaries took the shot. On Monday, 4,558 people from the two categories took first dose of the vaccine.

Along with them, 300 Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) took the first dose on Tuesday, and 86 of them took the second dose.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 10:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/8523-people-take-covid-vaccination/article33974078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY