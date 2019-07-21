8.51 lakh suspected NCD cases in Telangana

From the time the Telangana Health department launched screening for non-communicable diseases (NCD), a total of 8.51 lakh suspected cases of either hypertension or diabetes or both have emerged. However, not every suspected person consulted a medical officer.

As part of the project to screen everyone above 30 years for diabetes and hypertension, the State Health department launched a screening programme last year. The third phase of it commenced in April.

Under the programme, Accredited Social Health Activists go door to door to make enquiries. Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) conduct preliminary screening for diabetes and hypertension. If one is suspected to be having one or two NCDs, they are referred to medical officers at PHCs.

Officials said that around 1.37 crore people above 30 years were targeted to be covered by the screening programme.

“Around 75 lakh people were screened and 8.51 lakhs were referred to PHCs. Of them, 4.35 lakh were diagnosed with one NCD after getting screened by PHC medical officers, ” said an official of the Health department.

Officials said that prevalence of hypertension was less than expected, which was around 18 per cent of target population. To address this, outreach camps were being conducted. Medical officers, ANMs, ASHA conduct the camps at Sub Centres to screen those who were suspected with NCDs. Medication would be provided if one was diagnosed with either or both NCDs. Each PHC has around eight to 10 Sub Centres under its jurisdiction.