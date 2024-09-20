850 Aarogya Mitras continue strike for second day

Government hospitals across the State, including Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital, experienced minor disruptions on Thursday, as over 850 Aarogya Mitras continued their strike for the second day.

Aarogya Mitras, who support patients under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust at government hospitals, began their strike on Wednesday due to unmet demands.

“Hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania handle over 1,500 to 2,000 outpatient visits daily, many of whom are low-income patients reliant on Aarogyasri services. With no staff available at the Aarogyasri counters, hospitals are facing significant challenges,” said Bhupal, president of Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union.

Mr. Bhupal mentioned that union members will meet Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday. “We hope the Minister will understand the issues we are facing and address them promptly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the superintendents of Gandhi and Osmania hospitals have reported that patient services were not disrupted. “We anticipated the strike and made alternate arrangements to ensure the Aarogyasri counters remained staffed, with personnel available to handle paperwork and assist patients,” said Dr. Rakesh Sahay, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital.

