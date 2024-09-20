GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

850 Aarogya Mitras continue strike for second day

Published - September 20, 2024 04:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Government hospitals across the State, including Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital, experienced minor disruptions on Thursday, as over 850 Aarogya Mitras continued their strike for the second day.

Aarogya Mitras, who support patients under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust at government hospitals, began their strike on Wednesday due to unmet demands.

“Hospitals like Gandhi and Osmania handle over 1,500 to 2,000 outpatient visits daily, many of whom are low-income patients reliant on Aarogyasri services. With no staff available at the Aarogyasri counters, hospitals are facing significant challenges,” said Bhupal, president of Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union.

Mr. Bhupal mentioned that union members will meet Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha on Friday. “We hope the Minister will understand the issues we are facing and address them promptly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the superintendents of Gandhi and Osmania hospitals have reported that patient services were not disrupted. “We anticipated the strike and made alternate arrangements to ensure the Aarogyasri counters remained staffed, with personnel available to handle paperwork and assist patients,” said Dr. Rakesh Sahay, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital.

Published - September 20, 2024 04:03 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.