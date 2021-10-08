85 nominations filed for Huzurabad bypoll

Many file multiple nominations

A record number of 85 nomination papers were received by the authorities for Huzurabad bypoll in Karimnagar district as the deadline for nominations ended on Friday.

With supporters of major political parties’ candidates turning up in large numbers, police had a tough time to streamline and stagger them for smooth conduct of the process. Representatives of suspended field assistants of MGNREGS gave tense moments to the police when they tried to file nominations as independent candidates in large numbers.

While they accused the police of sabotaging their attempts to file nominations papers by “deliberately preventing them in the guise of rules”, the latter replied that they were “only enforcing the rules imposed by the Election Commission ”. After arguments with the police who barricaded the 100 yards stretch to Returning Officer’s office, they were finally allowed.

A total of 61 candidates filed 85 nomination papers. With some of them filing multiple sets of papers, the total number of nomination papers touched 85. It is said the final tally of candidates in the fray would come down with some of them withdrawing from the contest and papers of some getting rejected during scrutiny.

The 500 yard stretch of Huzurabad main road on Karimnagar-Warangal highway witnessed huge crowds with candidates of main political parties walking in with their top leaders and accompanied by activists. Ruling TRS party nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav, who already filed his first set of nomination papers, was accompanied by Minister Harish Rao and nominated MLC P. Kaushik Reddy.

Congress candidate Balmoori Venkata Narsinga Rao, who already filed one set of papers, marched in along with Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Damodar Raj Narsimha. Towards the end, BJP candidate Eatala Rajender arrived along with Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy.

Huge crowds gathered by the time Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar reached the place. BJP workers in large numbers tried to march along with their candidate raising slogans but police scuttled their efforts. With large number of nomination papers received, authorities had difficulty in clearing all of them quickly.