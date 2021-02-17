8,464 applications for 159 new bars

317 applications for just one bar in Yadagirigutta

A total of 8,464 applications were received for 159 new bars notified by State government with a deadline of Wednesday. The government earned ₹84.64 crore in the process.

The notification was issued with a non-refundable fee of ₹1 lakh per bar on January 25 with a deadline of February 8 but the date was subsequently extended to February 16 on demand. There are already over 800 bars, clubs and pubs in the State prior to the notification.

The draw of lots for selection of new licensees will be held on Thursday in all municipalities and on Friday in GHMC. Of the 159 bars in the State, fifty five were notified for GHMC. There are 317 applications for just one bar in Yadagirigutta.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India intervened to give permission for draw of lots in view of election code in force for polls to Legislative Council from graduates constituencies.