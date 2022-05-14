₹830 crore sanctioned for Nagarjunasagar since bypoll victory

It was for the inefficiency of leaders from Nalgonda that excessive amounts of fluoride in water continued to cripple people, but once Telangana Rashtra Samithi government took over it was the end of fluorosis, TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

“CM KCR had fought a national-level campaign against fluorosis, and after 2014, with Mission Bhagiratha, every house is being provided safe drinking water. TRS ended Fluorosis,” he said.

TRS’ efficiency, he said, is evident in many welfare schemes and novel initiatives in the State such as Kalyana Lakshmi-Shaadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

Mr. Rama Rao, addressing a public meeting at Haliya in Nalgonda district on Saturday, said the Nagarjunasagar Asembly constituency ever since its people elected Nomula Bhagat of the TRS in the bypoll in May 2021, got sanctions worth ₹ 830 crore for various developmental works.

He said the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme works, at a cost of ₹ 680 crore, once complete will ensure irrigation even to the tail-end ayacut.

₹ 3.75 crore was being sanctioned for construction of a stadium at Haliya and another ₹ 15 crore was being sanctioned for efficient drainage system, he informed.

He said the good practices and best work of the government showed results, such as per capita income and role-model performance in several indicators.

Criticising the Congress party, Mr. Rama Rao observed that its recent meeting attended by its leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal was to confuse farmers. He said the Congress meeting was not for farmers, but to check its infighting.

The TRS leader said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has fulfilled all the promises he made for Nagarjunasagar, and more work would be achieved in the future.