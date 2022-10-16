83 nominations for Munugode bypoll declared valid

Election authority has rejected 47 nominations

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 19:15 IST

The byelection for Munugode Assembly constituency is set to witness an intense contest as 83 candidates remained in the fray after a scrutiny of nominations.

As many as 130 candidates, a majority of them Independents, filed their nomination on the last day of filing the papers on Friday. Of these, nominations of 47 candidates had been rejected after scrutiny on Saturday.

According to the list of valid nominations released by the office of Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, 83 nominations were declared as valid.

The papers filed by BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, K. Prabhakar Reddy of TRS, Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, Palle Vinay Kumar of Telangana Jana Samiti and Andoju Sankara Chari of Bahujan Samaj Party, led by IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, have been declared valid by the election authority. The last day of withdrawal of nominations is Monday.

