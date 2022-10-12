83 fresh COVID cases take active caseload to 536

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 20:41 IST

Telangana reported 83 fresh COVID cases taking the active caseload count to 536 with 9,826 tests conducted and results of 314 samples yet to be released on Wednesday. This was against 85 cases the previous day with 410 pending report results, said the official bulletin from the Director of Public Health.

There has been slight rise in the number of cases in Hyderabad with 43 fresh cases, up from 39 a week ago; there are three cases in Malkajgiri-Medchal district, up from just one a week ago, and the same goes with Sangareddy with three fresh cases, up from one a week ago.

Rangareddy district saw four new cases when compared to three a week ago. Khammam, Adilabad, Mancherial and Medak also reported three cases each. While the official death count remains at 4,111, the number of those infected has touched about 8.39 lakh and recoveries to 8.35 lakh with 61 fresh recoveries.

Vaccination coverage for the precaution dose or third dose has touched 1.23 crore with another 1.56 crore yet to take it. About 9.56 lakh are yet to take the second dose with 3.15 crore already taken while 2,635 are still to take the first dose for which 3.25 crore took.

