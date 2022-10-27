81 new COVID cases detected in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana has detected another 81 COVID-19 positive cases taking the active caseload to 505 for 8,464 tests conducted and results of 381 were yet to be announced on Thursday. It was 79 cases the previous day.

The official bulletin informed that Hyderabad has had 44 fresh cases, three cases each has been reported from Rangareddy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Khammam and Mahbubabad. The total number of those infected since March 2020 has risen to about 8.40 lakh while those recovered has touched around 8.36 lakh with 83 new recoveries.

The precaution or booster dose has reached about 1.30 crore with dues of 1.52 crore while the first dose deficit is 2,542 (3.25 crore) and second dose deficit is 9.25 lakh (3.16 crore).