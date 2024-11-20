8,047 police constables to graduate from RBVRR police academy

The passing-out parade of the fourth batch of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) of the Telangana State Police will be held at the RBVRR police academy on November 21.

A total of 8,047 cadets, including 2,338 women, of the 2023-24 batch have successfully completed a nine-month induction programme, which began on February 21, 2024, and was conducted across 19 training centres throughout the State.

In a first, the training programme made accommodation for women trainees who are mothers of young children, allowing them to participate along with a caretaker. Director-General of Police and academy director Abhilasha Bisht emphasised that the batch is a reflection of the commitment of the police department to build a progressive, inclusive and gender-diverse force that meets the evolving needs of modern law enforcement.

The cohort comprises 4,116 civil police constables, including 1,383 women and 2,733 men, alongside 3,603 armed reserve (AR) police constables, with 874 women and 2,729 men. It also includes 82 AR constables (CPL), 228 IT & communications constables, and 18 mechanics.

This diverse batch represents a spectrum of educational and professional backgrounds, including 5,470 graduates, 1,361 postgraduates, 1,755 recruits with technical qualifications and 15 law graduates.

The training programme featured a progressive curriculum designed to meet the demands of modern law enforcement. Trainees were educated on critical subjects such as cybercrime, narcotics and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) laws, alongside the newly enacted criminal laws. Special emphasis was also placed on physical and mental preparedness, including self-defense, stress management and community relations.

“We designed this curriculum to empower our constables with the knowledge and skills required to combat contemporary crimes while strengthening ties with the communities they will serve,” said Ms. Abhilasha Bisht.

She added that the successful training of this batch was the result of exceptional dedication by the trainers, administrators and support staff who worked diligently to structure a holistic training programme that combined technical, physical and interpersonal skill building. “Training facilities were upgraded, and new resources were provided to support hands-on learning and realistic simulations,” concluded the officer.