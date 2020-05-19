Telangana

8,000 families get free dry ration kits in Choutuppal

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with party leaders from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district hand over dry ration kit to a white ration card holder in Choutuppal on Tuesday.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy along with party leaders from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district hand over dry ration kit to a white ration card holder in Choutuppal on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

Civic body to deliver at doorstep of identified poor households

Nearly 8000 households, of more than 28,000 population, in Choutuppal municipality here will receive free dry ration kits at their doorstep within two days, thanks to socially responsible sponsors.

The civic authorities selected the beneficiaries from among those who had a white ration card and the dry ration kits were bought from the amounts raised from sponsors, a pharmaceutical major in the mandal, and other trades and businesses. The CSR fund and other voluntary contributions totalled ₹ 45 lakh.

Chairman of the Choutuppal Municipality Venreddy Raju said already some 18,000 migrants who were employed in various industries in the area were given the government’s one-time assistance of ₹ 500 and 12 kg free rice.

“This initiative was taken up because a lot of population belongs to the working class. The free dry ration kit has nine essential items sufficient for a family for at least 10 days,” he said.

One of the major sponsors was Divi’s Laboratories Limited, which contributed ₹ 30 lakh under its CSR programme, and ₹ 15 lakh was by hardware shops, water plant businesses and others.

On Tuesday, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy along with Member of Parliament B. Lingaiah Yadav inaugurated the programme at a private function hall, handing over the first three units to woman head of the families.

Municipal Commissioner M. Ramdurga Reddy said the civic body employees will coordinate with respective ward councillors and arrange for door delivery of all the ration kits within two days.

