800 kg ganja bound to Uttar Pradesh caught by Cyberabad police

According to police, the gang was running the illicit transportation of Ganja from agency areas in Odisha Bulandshahr to make a quick buck.

Police said that the gang procured ganja for Rs. 3000 per kilograms and were selling it to their customers for Rs. 20,000 per kilogram.

According to police, the gang was running the illicit transportation of Ganja from agency areas in Odisha Bulandshahr to make a quick buck.

About 800 kilograms of ganja worth Rs. 2 crore was seized by the Cyberabad police on Sunday while it was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh via Hyderabad. Two drug peddlers from UP were arrested and a lorry used in transportation of the cannabis was also seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team (Shamshabad Zone) along with Shamshabad police intercepted the lorry near Pedda Golconda crossroads and found a huge quantity of ganja in it.

The arrested are Khushi Mohammed (34), lorry driver from Khwai in Meerut District, and Sonu Singh (23), helper from BadiAttas in Mathura.

While the receiver of the contraband, Sikander from Bulandshahr, supplier Somu alias Bhagawan from Malkangiri of Odisha and lorry owner Bijender Singh from Mathura are at large.

According to police, the gang was running the illicit transportation of Ganja from agency areas in Odisha Bulandshahr to make a quick buck.

As per their plan, the driver procures the ganja from the local cultivators in agency areas of Visakhapatnam and bordering Odisha and supplies it to Mr. Sikinde, who monitors this illegal business and supplies it to his agents and customers across U.P. and Delhi.

About a week ago, the driver and helper went to the Andhra-Odisha border and placed an order for 800 kg of dry ganja. “On Saturday night, they started their journey back to U.P. and concealed cannabis packets between cotton seed waste bags, after receiving it from their local suppliers,” police said.

They loaded 32 bags of Ganja containing 64 packets, 12.5 kilograms each and all weighing about 800 kilograms wrapped with brown adhesive tape.

Police said that the gang procured ganja for ₹3000 per kilograms and were selling it to their customers for ₹20,000 per kilogram.