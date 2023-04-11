ADVERTISEMENT

₹800 crore worth land given at ₹100 crore to a hospital, alleges Revanth Reddy

April 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the government allocated ₹800 crore worth of land to a corporate hospital for just ₹100 crore violating the recommendations of the government panels that fixed the rate at ₹33 crore per acre apart from indiscriminately allowing construction of 5 lakh sft per acre when the norm across the country was about just above one lakh sft per acre.

All this is being done to loot state resources by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the money acquired is being illegally spent in elections including the entry of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao into national politics, Mr. Reddy alleged at a press conference here.

In the second of the series of ‘illegal land allocation’ exposures that he claimed, Mr. Reddy said the beneficiary here was a top corporate hospital that was extended the favour for all the known reasons. Giving details of the case, he said in 2010, the then Congress government provided five acres of land to an American company in Khanamet village at a cost of ₹10 crore per acre. It was increased to ₹12 crore per acre after HMDA recommendations.

However, the US company went to court and Telangana came into being while this dispute was on. Later, three people close to the ruling regime entered as Directors in the company in 2016 and subsequently the government lost the case. The Government did not even appeal in the Supreme Court, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the corporate hospital bought about three acres adjacent to it at ₹37,611 per yard in 2017 (About ₹ 18.20 crores per acre) when the market value was about ₹2 lakh per yard. In fact, the Ranga Reddy district revenue officials in 2016 fixed ₹33.70 crores per acre while the HMDA sold land adjacent to it at ₹39 crore. There is a clear case of valuable government land being sold cheaply, he alleged while releasing the pertaining documents.

He challenged the government to prove him wrong or else take over the land from the beneficiaries.

