80% turnout in Karimnagar

Barring stray incidents of clashes among supporters of TRS, Congress and BJP candidates in Jagtial and Peddapalli municipalities and the subsequent intervention by police, polling passed off peacefully in 14 municipalities and the Ramagundam municipal corporation in integrated Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

All municipalities witnessed brisk polling with voters forming serpentine queues to cast their votes at various polling stations in the municipalities. Contrary to expectations of the authorities concerned, the polling percentage did not cross the average 80 per cent in all the municipalities and Ramagundam corporation.

In Peddapalli district, the Ramagundam municipal corporation recorded 67.66 per cent, Peddapalli 76.22 per cent, Sultanabad 83.29 per cent and Manthani 79.83 per cent.

Collector A. Sridevasena cast her vote in Peddapalli town by forming a queue along with other voters.

In Jagtial district, the average polling was 72.71 per cent. Jagtial municipality (72.09), Korutla (72.30), Metpally (72.40), Raikal (76.02) and Dharmapuri (76.38). In Rajanna-Sircilla district, the Sircilla and Vemulawada municipalities recorded an average of 81 per cent polling.

In Karimnagar district, Jammikunta municipality recorded 79.89 per cent polling, Kothapalli 79.74, and Huzurabad and Choppadandi municipalities reported below 80 per cent polling.