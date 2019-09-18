80% posts at Telangana government hospital vacant: MP

The conditions at Government General Hospital here are the worst and about 80% of sanctioned teaching and non-teaching posts have been vacant for several years, resulting in much hardship to patients, Member of Parliament D. Arvind remarked on Tuesday.

Of the 575 sanctioned posts in all categories, 460 are vacant while 24 out of 35 professor posts are unfilled too. Of the 265 nurse posts, 210 were yet to be filled and for 168 associate and assistant professor positions, 84 were vacant. The show is being run only with outsourcing and contract employees and a few others on deputation. Nursing superintendent post is also lying vacant, he said, addressing a news conference here.

‘Vacancies everywhere’

“Take any government department as example; the situation is not good. For example, in education department, out of 33 district educational officer posts, 26 are empty. In the district, for 27 MEO positions, 24 are vacant. People are sending their wards to residential schools but there is no quality education or food and many teaching posts are unfilled,” said the MP, coming down heavily on the TRS government.

Mr. Arvind said that the government has forgotten the implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme after “initial euphoria”. A huge amount of money was wasted in the name of advertisements, exaggerating about the scheme. However, in the last five months, no farmer has benefited from it, he pointed out.

Alleging that the revenue record cleansing scheme was launched only to give back the lands lost by a particular community by removing occupancy clause in the records, he described it as “a big scandal”. Despite the failures, the TRS has been blowing its own trumpet, saying that it would rule the State for next two to three terms, said Mr. Arvind mockingly, adding that the completion of the current term seems uncertain for the party.

BJP district president Palle Ganga Reddy and State executive committee member B. Laxminarsaiah were present.