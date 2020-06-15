TelanganaSANGAREDDY 15 June 2020 18:57 IST
Comments
₹ 80 lakh worth ganja seized, six arrested
Updated: 15 June 2020 19:03 IST
Excise officials also seized three cars
The Excise police have arrested six persons and seized 300 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 80 lakh in the market. According to Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Medak, KAB Sastry the raids were conducted at Muttangi toll plaza. The officials also seized three cars. The team was led by Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent D. Gayatri.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Telangana
Read more...