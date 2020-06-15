₹ 80 lakh worth ganja seized, six arrested

SANGAREDDY

15 June 2020 18:57 IST

Excise officials also seized three cars

The Excise police have arrested six persons and seized 300 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 80 lakh in the market. According to Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Medak, KAB Sastry the raids were conducted at Muttangi toll plaza. The officials also seized three cars. The team was led by Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent D. Gayatri.

