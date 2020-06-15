Telangana

₹ 80 lakh worth ganja seized, six arrested

Deputy Commissioner Prohibition and Excise K.A.B. Shastry, Excise Superintendent Chandraiah showing the seized dry ganja packets at Patancheru in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MohdArif
Special Correspondent SANGAREDDY 15 June 2020 18:57 IST
Updated: 15 June 2020 19:03 IST

Excise officials also seized three cars

The Excise police have arrested six persons and seized 300 kilograms of ganja worth ₹ 80 lakh in the market. According to Deputy Commissioner, Prohibition and Excise, Medak, KAB Sastry the raids were conducted at Muttangi toll plaza. The officials also seized three cars. The team was led by Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent D. Gayatri.

