80 kg garbage, plastic bags found in cow

SANGAREDDY

30 October 2020 19:23 IST

Animal was found grazing on streets by civic officials

Littering of garbage by the insensitive people is creating problems not only for other people but also for animals.

Recently, the municipal officials handed over a cow grazing in streets to a goshala located a Beeramguda. For the past few days it was neither consuming food nor able to digest what it had consumed. Further, when felt from outside the stomach appeared to be really hard.

Suspecting something wrong the goshala officials called veterinarian Viswa Chaitanya, who performed rumenotomy and removed 80 kilograms of plastic, clothes, small stones and a belt from the stomach of the animal. The veterinarian said that several animals are facing this health issue as they are grazing at dump yards and eating whatever was available there. It will take about two weeks for the animal to recover, the goshala officials said.

