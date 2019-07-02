8 registration employees arrested

Adilabad Two Town police on Tuesday arrested seven employees and a retired District Registrar of Stamps and Registrations in a stamp paper scam. Those who ere arrested were retired registrar Jadhav Jaiwanth Rao, sub-registrar Rauth Sainath, senior assistants Kaikerapu Chandrashekhar, Imran Khan, V. Arun Kumar and Bakhi Sujatha, sub-registrar Juttu Manohar and junior assistant Kammari Kalpana.

According to police, the accused had sold stamps worth over ₹ 78 lakh but did not remit the money in government account. Jaiwanth Rao, who had lodged the complaint in December last, was made an accused after investigation revealed that he had ignored the issue when he headed the office.