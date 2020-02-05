8 red sanders operatives nabbed near Chittoor

The Chittoor police on Tuesday nabbed eight persons on charges of smuggling red sanders, at two different places near Chittoor.

Red sanders logs worth ₹45 lakh, four SUVs, two motorcycles, and ₹2 lakh in cash were seized from the accused.

Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) K. Krishnarjuna Rao said that in the first incident, the Yadamarri police intercepted two SUVs and two motorcycles at Iruvaram crossroads on the outskirts of Chittoor and took three youths into custody.

In the second incident, the Chittoor rural police intercepted vehicles of red sanders operatives on the Chittoor-Gudiyattam road, leading to the arrest of five operatives and 18 logs, besides cash.