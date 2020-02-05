8 red sanders operatives nabbed near Chittoor

The Chittoor police on Tuesday nabbed eight persons on charges of smuggling red sanders, at two different places near Chittoor.
Red sanders logs worth ₹45 lakh, four SUVs, two motorcycles, and ₹2 lakh in cash were seized from the accused.
Addressing a press conference here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) K. Krishnarjuna Rao said that in the first incident, the Yadamarri police intercepted two SUVs and two motorcycles at Iruvaram crossroads on the outskirts of Chittoor and took three youths into custody.
In the second incident, the Chittoor rural police intercepted vehicles of red sanders operatives on the Chittoor-Gudiyattam road, leading to the arrest of five operatives and 18 logs, besides cash.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.