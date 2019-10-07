8-member panel set up for effective waste management

The State government on Sunday set up an eight-member committee to study the best practices in waste management and construction and demolition processing for Hyderabad.

Orders in this regard were issued by Principal Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar. He said the committee was constituted to learn from best practices in Indore, Mysore and Surat and explore what could be replicated in Hyderabad.

The committee will have Sujata Gupta, Special Officer, Sanitation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as member-secretary, and, among others, Musharraf Faruqui, Zonal Commissioner of GHMC-Khairatabad, and Viswajit Kampati, Additional Commissioner (Transportation), as members.

It will visit the three cities to study the best practices in waste, construction and demolition management, cost aspects, process of carrying it out, vehicle management engaged in garbage collection and transportation. The committee will make a presentation after its visit on October 25 and suggest roadmap for sanitation waste and C&D management for Hyderabad, a release by Mr. Arvind Kumar said.

He added that C&D waste management was a challenge to Hyderabad as the gap between the existing capacity to process the waste and its generation was huge. The GHMC generated waste of about 5,500 to 6,000 MTs a day and it was processed cent per cent at Jawaharnagar dump yard. The processes involved in garbage collection, its transfer to intermediary stations and then final dump yard where it was processed was full of challenges.