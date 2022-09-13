8 bills incl. varsities common recruitment board passed in 2 hours in Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legislative Assembly passed eight bills with brief discussion on them in two hours on Tuesday.

Among the Bills passed were on GST amendment following the GST Council’s recent decision on including more items in the tax purview, regularisation of land lease in Azamabad industrial area for the units who lease period is expired, private universities establishment and regulation bill giving nod to five more universities and municipal laws amendment bill for increasing the period for moving no-confidence motion and increasing co-option members in municipal corporation.

Further, a bill on public employment and regulation of age of superannuation for administrative posts in health institutions, on establishment of a common recruitment board for 15 universities, on establishment of forestry university and motor vehicle taxation amendment for defining the cost of vehicle to prevent leakage of revenue.

On the common recruitment board for 15 universities under higher education, agriculture and animal husbandry and dairy development, Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said the importance and autonomy of the institutions would not be affected but the bill was aimed at improving transparency in appointments and preventing legal issues. She explained that the process of shortlisting and interview would be adopted in assistant professors recruitment.

A board would be established with the chairman of higher education council as its head and secretaries of concerned departments as also finance department and collegiate education commissioner would be its members. A common selection committee would also be in place with its chairman and subject experts from universities wherein representation would be ensured to all categories.

The public service common would prepare a merit list with 1:3 proportion based on weightage given for academic performance and written test for conduct of interviews by the selection committee. The executive councils of universities would issue recruitment letter.

On the regularisation of Azamabad industrial estate land to leaseholder units whose lease period is completed, Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said of the 136.4 acres land given on long least to 58 units, 36 leases were with original leaseholders and 22 had changed hands. Since the lease period was expired, it would be freehold now and would be regularised at present registration value. He stated that the govenrment had resumed 1,234 acres land given for industries after it was not put into use for intended purpose even after the specified period.

D. Sridhar Babu, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka and M. Bhatti Vikramarka of Congress, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Jaffar Hussain of AIMIM spoke on the bills.