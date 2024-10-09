₹79.57 cr. released to compensate farmers who suffered crop damages due to heavy rains 

The State government has released funds to compensate farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains that battered several parts of the State from August 31 to September 6.

The government released ₹79.57 crore for 79,216 farmers whose crops over an extent of 79,574 acres were damaged due to the heavy rains. The release comes just a month after the officials enumerated losses, visiting the affected districts and submitted a report to the government. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed the officials concerned to compensate the losses after the report was received and funds were released accordingly. Khammam district suffered maximum crop losses with damages reported in 28,407 acres followed by Mahbubabad (14,669 acres) and Suryapet (9,828 acres).

The survey conducted by the officials revealed that crop losses were reported in 22 districts with some districts reporting damages ranging from 19 acres to 3,288 acres. Steps were initiated to ensure that compensation of ₹10,000 an acre was deposited in the accounts of farmers who suffered the losses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.