GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹79.57 cr. released to compensate farmers who suffered crop damages due to heavy rains 

Crops over 79,574 acre damaged due to heavy rains between August 31 and September 6  

Published - October 09, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has released funds to compensate farmers who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains that battered several parts of the State from August 31 to September 6.

The government released ₹79.57 crore for 79,216 farmers whose crops over an extent of 79,574 acres were damaged due to the heavy rains. The release comes just a month after the officials enumerated losses, visiting the affected districts and submitted a report to the government. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed the officials concerned to compensate the losses after the report was received and funds were released accordingly. Khammam district suffered maximum crop losses with damages reported in 28,407 acres followed by Mahbubabad (14,669 acres) and Suryapet (9,828 acres).

The survey conducted by the officials revealed that crop losses were reported in 22 districts with some districts reporting damages ranging from 19 acres to 3,288 acres. Steps were initiated to ensure that compensation of ₹10,000 an acre was deposited in the accounts of farmers who suffered the losses.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.