794 schools selected under PM SHRI in Telangana 

Published - May 22, 2024 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Creating holistic and well-rounded individuals is the prime objective of PM SHRI School or ‘PM School for Rising India’, the Centrally-sponsored scheme of the Ministry of Education.

The scheme aims at delivering quality education by improving required physical infrastructure and human resources, and thus creating global leaders, said Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham on Wednesday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day capacity building workshop for resource persons by the Department of School Education & Literacy of MoE, he said that a total of 794 schools, 543 in phase 1 and 251 in phase 2, have been selected as PM SHRI schools in Telangana.

Fifty resource persons from Andhra Pradesh and 45 from Telangana were part of the programme held at MCR HRD Institute. They will also train principals and headmasters in respective districts.

The three-day workshop conducted by resource persons from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) discussed digital education initiatives, vision and guidelines of National Education Policy, National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage, and National Curriculum Framework for School Education.

And the key element of the workshop has been experiential learning using tools such as AR-VR headsets, video recording lab for virtual classrooms and pedagogical tools that use toys, for incorporation as learning technologies in school curriculum.

State project director (Samagra Shiksha) Mallaiah Battu, course director P. Rajeev, and AP coordinator Prasada Rao were present.

