1,794 candidates take POLYCET-2020

KHAMMAM

02 September 2020 23:15 IST

As many as 1,794 candidates, including 1,140 boys and 654 girls, appeared for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) held at seven designated examination centres in the town in adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols on Wednesday.

Of the total 2,592 candidates registered for the test, as many as 798 candidates, including 499 boys and 299 girls were absent.

The POLYCET-2020 was conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, for admission into all diploma courses (engineering/non-engineering/technology) in polytechnics/institutions as well as various Diploma courses offered by PJTSAU, Hyderabad, in the State.

The POLYCET passed off smoothly in the seven test centres in Khammam town in compliance with the stipulated COVID-19 safety norms, said SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College Principal KSS Ratna Prasad, who is the POLYCET city coordinator.

Face mask and physical distancing norms were strictly adhered to during the examination in all the designated test centres, he said.