₹78 crore cash, precious metals, liquor seized in the State in 24 hours

Total seizures reach an unprecedented ₹243.76 crore in 11 days of announcement of schedule

October 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj.

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Seizure of cash, liquor and gold/silver is continuing in an unprecedented way with the enforcement agencies seizing ₹78 crore in 24 hours — from 9 a.m. on Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The total quantum of seizures is inching closer to ₹250 crore mark at ₹243.76 crore by Thursday morning, the 11th day of the announcement of schedule for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly. Cash seizure during the day was ₹10.13 crore taking the total to ₹87.92 crore while liquor valued ₹1.21 crore was seized taking the total seizure during the 11 days to more than ₹10 crore (₹10.21 crore).

Gold, silver and other precious metals formed the biggest chunk of seizures pegged at ₹120.4 crore with metals estimated to cost ₹57.67 crore seized on the single day. This included 83.04 kg gold, 212.2 kg silver, 112.19 carat diamonds and 5.35 gram platinum. The magnitude of the seizures could be seen from the fact that a total of ₹111 crore seizures were made during the entire election period — from October 6 to December 7 — during the previous elections in 2018.

The State election authorities received complaints about the seizures from dealers of petrol, LPG, liquor and LPG. “We are looking at the ways and means so that genuine interests can be protected,” Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told The Hindu.

