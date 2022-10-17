77 fresh COVID cases take active caseload to 563

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID cases registered a slight rise in Telangana with 77 fresh cases recorded, taking the overall active caseload to 563 across Telangana for 7,774 tests conducted and results of 289 awaited on Monday. The previous day there were 69 cases and 573 active cases.

The official bulletin of the Director of Public Health said that Hyderabad has reported 45 cases followed by four in Mancheria, three cases each in Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Karimnagar. This takes the total number of those infected to 8.40 lakh and recoveries to 8.35 lakh with 87 fresh recoveries. The number of deaths, officially, continues to remain at 4,111.

The booster or precaution dose coverage has touched 1.27 crore leaving another 1.54 crore to be covered. First dose still has 2,585 to be covered with 3.25 crore vaccinated while for the second dose, it is 3.15 crore vaccine doses and another 9.41 lakh to be covered.