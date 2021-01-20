77 cases of mild AEFI in three days

From January 16, a total of 77 healthcare workers in Telangana who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, have developed mild reactions. Four of them were hospitalised, but are stable.
So far, the vaccination drive has been held on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. On the three days, a total of 69,625 out of the 94,719 targeted healthcare workers were administered the vaccine.
While 11 mild Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported on the first day, the number went up to 15 on Monday, and to 51 on Tuesday.
Officials from the State Health department said usually, serious or severe reactions develop immediately after vaccination. Human error was cited as reason for severe reactions.
The human error include administering the vaccine at a site other than the one prescribed. Another error was not storing vaccines at prescribed temperature. COVID vaccines in India have to be stored at 2-8 degrees C.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath