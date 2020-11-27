761 fresh COVID cases, 4 deaths reported in TS

Number of recovered from the disease has also increased to 2,55,378

As the steady rise of COVID-19 cases continues in Telangana, 761 positive cases were reported in the State during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on November 26 taking the total positive cases to 2,67,665 so far.

With four more deaths due to COVID reported during the 24-hour period on Thursday, the number of fatalities has also increased to 1,448. According to a COVID status bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the number of persons declared recovered from the virus disease has also gone up to 2,55,378 with 702 declared recovered on Thursday.

Of the 10,839 active cases as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 2,188 are admitted in government and private hospitals as in-patients, while 8,651 are under home and institutional isolation. The official bulletin put the number of screening tests for finding COVID positive cases on Thursday at 42,242 taking the total tests done till 8 p.m. on November 26 to 53,32,150.

Stating that the reports of 631 samples were awaited as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the officials said samples of 18,585 primary contacts and 5,069 secondary contacts of COVID positive cases were screened on Thursday and the remaining tests were of persons who wanted to get tested voluntarily in 18 government and 54 private RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT test centres and 1,076 rapid test centres in government sector.

Of the 761 positive cases reported on Thursday, 136 were from GHMC area followed by 69 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 55 from Rangareddy district. In the remaining districts the maximum number of positive cases reported were 33.