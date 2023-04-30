76 women apply under Haj non- mahram category

April 30, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As many as 76 women have applied to make the Haj pilgrimage from Telangana in the non- mahram category. This is a quantum jump from just four last year.

Once all formalities, including the final Haj instalment is paid, they will make the journey from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage.

The non- mahram category provides for women to make the Haj pilgrimage without a male companion. According to the Haj Committee of India, such applicants can travel in a group of four women, must be above 45-years-old.

“There are 76 applications under the non-mahram category. This is an increase in number since last year when we had received four applications,” a Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) official said. Of these 76, 47 are from Hyderabad, and the remaining are from Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy, Jagtiyal, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, and Peddapalli.

Sources said that it is likely that flight to the Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will begin from Hyderabad in the first week of June. These flights will carry as many as 5,278 pilgrims.

The sources also said that keeping in line with the introduction of medical screening for the first time, pilgrims from Hyderabad too would have do take medical tests. The TSHC is likely to share more details in the coming days.

The sources also pointed out that the total cost is expected to be approximately ₹4 lakh. “Applicants have already made the first intalment payment of ₹ 81,800 and ₹1.71 lakh. The last date for the payment of the final instalment will be announced soon,” the source said.

Pilgrims from certain districts of Andhra Pradesh will not leave from Hyderabad embarkation point this year, as opposed to previous years. “AP pilgrims will leave from Gannavaram. Further, pilgrims from some districts of Karnataka will leave from their home State,” he said.