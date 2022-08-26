76 stations under SCR to have video surveillance

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 26, 2022 22:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SCR General Manager in charge A.K. Jain on Friday said video surveillance cameras were being installed at 76 stations under Nirbhaya fund in the first phase which covered the major railway stations of the Zone.

Addressing the 74th  Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting, he said redevelopment of Tirupati and Nellore stations had been taken up while tenders had been released for redevelopment of Secunderabad station.

Provision of improved passenger amenities was the top priority with 124 lifts and 66 escalators available at 51 stations and 21 stations respectively, he said. Cashless facility had been introduced at all the areas in addition, UTS Mobile App and ATVM facilities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions from various members included running of more number of special trains, additional stoppage of express trains; improved rail connectivity, setting up of more additional escalators and lifts; provision of more Jan ahaar stalls; extension of platforms; augmentation of trains by additional coaches; construction of ROBs/RUBs; expedition completion of new line and doubling projects; enhancing security on trains especially for women passengers, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app