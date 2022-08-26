76 stations under SCR to have video surveillance

SCR General Manager in charge A.K. Jain on Friday said video surveillance cameras were being installed at 76 stations under Nirbhaya fund in the first phase which covered the major railway stations of the Zone.

Addressing the 74th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting, he said redevelopment of Tirupati and Nellore stations had been taken up while tenders had been released for redevelopment of Secunderabad station.

Provision of improved passenger amenities was the top priority with 124 lifts and 66 escalators available at 51 stations and 21 stations respectively, he said. Cashless facility had been introduced at all the areas in addition, UTS Mobile App and ATVM facilities.

Suggestions from various members included running of more number of special trains, additional stoppage of express trains; improved rail connectivity, setting up of more additional escalators and lifts; provision of more Jan ahaar stalls; extension of platforms; augmentation of trains by additional coaches; construction of ROBs/RUBs; expedition completion of new line and doubling projects; enhancing security on trains especially for women passengers, said a press release.