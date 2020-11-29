753 more COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Three more COVID-19 patients die

Telangana recorded 753 COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,68,418. While 41,991 samples were put to test, results of 695 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 753 cases include 133 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 71 from Rangareddy. While there was no case reported from Narayanpet, one person tested positive in Jangaon.

Of the 41,991 people who were examined on Friday, 39,197 opted government health facilities and 2,794 got tested in private labs.

From March 2 to November 27, a total of 53,74,141 samples were tested and 2,68,418 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total positive cases, 10,637 were active cases, 2,56,330 have recovered, and 1,451 have died.