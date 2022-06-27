₹7,500 cr. for Rythu Bandhu to be released on Tuesday: Harish Rao

Telangana Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Monday said that a total of ₹7,500 crore would be credited into the farmers’ accounts from Tuesday onwards as part of the Rythu Bandhu welfare scheme initiated by the TRS government.

“The Opposition parties ridiculed us when we promised supply of 24-hour power for farm sector but we have made it possible. We are supplying assured water through irrigation projects, we have constructed godowns for the storage of farmers’ produce and had repaired water tanks,” he claimed.

Talking to the media after receiving the first goods rake into the newly constructed Gajwel railway station, the Minister has dared the BJP leaders coming to the State to tell how much raw rice would be procured by the Central government this season.

He accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of having introduced a “contract system” into the recruitment of Armed forces with the ‘Agnipath’ scheme causing lot of anguish to the young aspirants waiting to join the forces for the last few years, having cleared the medical and physical tests. The Centre’s slogan has changed to ‘Nai Jawan, Nai Kisan” instead of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ in the past, he remarked.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy,who was also present, urged the farmers to go in for alternate crops other than paddy. The Centre has behaved “irresponsibly in the issue of paddy cultivation and procurement later. Nothing positive happened to Telangana during the rule of both Congress and BJP at the national level,” he claimed.