ADVERTISEMENT

75 women managed polling stations in Hyderabad district

November 14, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad district will have 75 women managed polling stations, 15 differently-abled managed PS, and 15 youth managed polling stations in the district. It will also have 75 Model PS.  

Polling personnel allotment to the Assembly constituencies were completed by the DEO Hyderabad District and Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the presence of election observers of respective constituencies, according to a press release.The General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US