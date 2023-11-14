75 women managed polling stations in Hyderabad district

November 14, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad district will have 75 women managed polling stations, 15 differently-abled managed PS, and 15 youth managed polling stations in the district. It will also have 75 Model PS.

Polling personnel allotment to the Assembly constituencies were completed by the DEO Hyderabad District and Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the presence of election observers of respective constituencies, according to a press release.The General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.