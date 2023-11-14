HamberMenu
75 women managed polling stations in Hyderabad district

November 14, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad district will have 75 women managed polling stations, 15 differently-abled managed PS, and 15 youth managed polling stations in the district. It will also have 75 Model PS.  

Polling personnel allotment to the Assembly constituencies were completed by the DEO Hyderabad District and Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the presence of election observers of respective constituencies, according to a press release.The General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30. 

