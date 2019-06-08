7.5 lakh quintal subsidy seed to be supplied for kharif

The Agriculture Department has prepared a plan to supply 7.5 lakh quintals of various seed on subsidy to the farming community during the ensuing kharif season and asked Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) to take up the supply.

According to officials, the seed to be supplied to farmers with subsidy includes 2.8 lakh quintals of paddy seed, 2 lakh quintals of soyabean seed, 0.80 lakh quintals of maize seed, 0.35 lakh quintals of pulses, 0.13 lakh quintals of oilseeds and 1.4 lakh quintals of green manure seed.

The TSSDC is making arrangements to supply the quality certified seed through 1,116 notified seed sale centres. They include 804 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, 106 Agro Rythu Seva centres, 44 District Cooperative Marketing Society centres and 66 Mana GroMore stores.

The government has decided to give ₹1,000 per quintal subsidy on new paddy varieties such as Telangana Sona (RNR-15048), Kunaram Sannalu (KNM-118), Bathukamma (JGL-18047). However, the subsidy on old varieties would be ₹500 per quintal on varieties such as MTU-1001, MTU-1010, BPT-5204 and MTU-1061. Similarly, the subsidy on soyabean (JS-335) would be ₹2,500 per quintal.

As part of encouraging the cultivation of minor millets, the government has decided to give 65% subsidy on several millets such as foxtail millet, pearl millet, finger millet, little millet, kodo millet, sorghum and others.