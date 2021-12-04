75-lakh post card campaign under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Department of Posts has commenced a 75-lakh post card campaign encouraging school students to send a 50 paisa post card to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate 75 years of the country’s Independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Students from Class IV to XII from schools affiliated to CBSE and the State Boards can write on any of the two topics – ‘Unsung heroes of the freedom struggle’ and ‘My vision for India in 2047’.

The campaign began on December 1 and the first phase process will be open till December 20.

The Chief Post Master General, Telangana circle, elaborating the scheme stated that it will be jointly organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy. And the DoP has already made arrangements relating to supply of post cards to schools and their dispatch to Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Of all the posts from across the country, 75 best entries will be selected based on best idea and those students would be invited to the Annual Principals’ Conference on January 17, 2022, and for an interaction with Mr. Modi.

Schools and the State Boards too will shortlist 10 best posts for uploading them on MyGov Portal.