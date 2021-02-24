74 valid nominations for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC

Of the total 76 nominations received till the closing day on Tuesday, 74 candidates were declared validly nominated, Returning Officer of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC and District Collector Prashant J Patil informed on Wednesday.

Two candidates were rejected – one 27-year-old, as the minimum age for contesting the election is 30 years, and another for mismatch of proposer names in nomination papers with reference to the electoral roll of the constituency. Mr. Patil supervised the scrutiny of nominations at the Udayaditya Bhavan in the Collectorate. The exercise was attended by election officials, several contestants and their supporters.

In all, it was declared, 16 candidates are party affiliated and the remaining 58 are independent candidates. The last stage before the scheduled polling date on March 14, Sunday, is the withdrawal of candidatures on February 26, Friday.