74 lakh white ration cardholders get ₹1,500 each

The Civil Supplies Department has initiated the process for crediting ₹ 1,500 each into the accounts of the 87.5 lakh white ration cardholders across the State on Tuesday.

Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M. Srinivas Reddy has said the department could successfully deposit the assured amount into 74 lakh accounts of the beneficiaries involving ₹ 1,111 crore. Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao signaled off the process on Monday when he tweeted in his official account saying “Around 74 lakh plus bank accounts in Telangana will be credited tomorrow with the ₹ 1,500 as promised by the Hon’ble CM KCR Garu to support during these testing times. Total of ₹ 1,112 crore has been transferred by the government to the banks.”

Interestingly, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said last month that the government had resolved to spend ₹ 1,314 crore to provide ₹ 1,500 each to families of all the 87.5 lakh cardholders for purchase of groceries. The Corporation had completed transferring cash into 74 lakh accounts involving ₹ 1,111 crore so far.

Officials said the amounts could not be credited into the accounts of the remaining families (numbering about 13 lakh) because of technical glitches and efforts were on to resolve them. The department had gathered the account details of the cardholders through their Aadhar number.

Intense efforts had been made to secure the account details with the help of bankers before taking up the process for crediting the assured amount into the respective accounts. Once the data was obtained, the amount was credited through the National Payment Corporation of India uploading the data of the beneficiaries using the software of the Centre for Good Governance.

Senior officials said the account details of a section of cardholders could not be uploaded as these cards were not used in the fair price shops for months together and hence, there were difficulties in tracking them. “There are several cardholders who did not avail the provisions through fair price shops for months together. Such accounts are probably set aside during the screening process that proceeded the crediting of the accounts,” an official said.