74 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

HYDERABAD

30 May 2020 22:37 IST

Two infants among the fatalities

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 2499 as 74 more people tested positive for coronavirus from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Six more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 77. Of the 74 new cases, 60 are among people from the State, nine migrants and five deportees.

Out of the 60 ‘local cases’, 41 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), five from Rangareddy, three from Sangareddy, two each from Mahabubnagar and Jagtial, one each from Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Medchal, Nagarkurnool and Nizamabad.

According to details mentioned in the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, a 24 day old pre-term baby boy and a three-month-old boy who suffered from cardiac disease are two among the six people who died.

The remaining four are a 62-year-old man with diabetes and hypertension, a 58-year-old man who had hypertension, a 52-year-old man with hypertension, and a 47-year-old man who earlier underwent cardiac surgery.

From March 2 to May 30, a total of 2499 cases are recorded in the State. Of them, 1010 are active cases, 1412 were discharged, and 77 died. And 212 out of 458 deportees, who were airlifted, tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, over one lakh migrants have reached Telangana and around 82,313 were under home isolation. Officials said that at least 60% of them have come from Maharashtra. A large number of those who have come from Maharashtra have tested positive. Till date, 189 migrants were detected with the infectious disease.

Hospital worker, medico

A mess worker at Osmania General Hospital, and a Post Graduate student who is working at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, have tested positive for coronavirus. Sources said that the the worker stopped working at the mess from March 23 and was serving in another wing of the hospital. He visited his village. After returning, he developed fever and tested positive.

‘30k tests done’

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that over 30,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted till May 30. People have been demanding number of tests to be mentioned in the medical bulletin.

When the demands were taken to notice of Dr. Rao during a press conference held at State Health campus, Koti, on Saturday, he said that they will consider the demand. The senior official said that they are following Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines to conduct tests.