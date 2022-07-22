739 fresh COVID cases take Telangana’s active caseload to 4,686

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of covishield vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

July 22, 2022 21:18 IST

COVID cases in Telangana continued to hover over the 700 mark with 739 fresh cases detected on Friday, taking the active caseload to 4,686. Out of the new cases, 498 were reported from within the capital region.

The daily Health bulletin issued by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao stated that 32,808 samples were tested and the results of 473 are yet to be declared.

The official death toll remained at 4,111. The number of patients hospitalised continued to be 89 — 68 in private and 21 in government facilities. About 15 patients are in ICUs and 21 needing oxygen in private hospitals whereas there are nine patients needing oxygen in government hospitals and zero in ICU.

Hyderabad saw 373 cases, up from 324 a week ago, Rangareddy 60 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri 53 cases, up from 47, and Sangareddy eight cases. Double digit cases have been noted in Mancherial with 26, Peddapalli and Khammam with 24, Nalgonda 20, Hanamkonda 16, and Karimnagar and Jagityal with 12 each.

Total cases since March 2020 has risen now to 8.13 lakh and recoveries to 8.04 with 662 latest recoveries.

The director has urged patients with any flu or influenza like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, to report to the nearest government health facility and seek services without any delay. Arrangements have been made in government hospitals for testing and free treatment.

Face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene along with avoiding crowded places continues to be the main precautionary measure. The call centre for helpline or grievances is 104. and for complaints against private hospitals or labs, whatsapp – 9154170960, said the bulletin.

About 65,417 doses were administered, out of them 2,055 for the first dose, 6,951 for the second dose and 56,411 for the precaution dose. Overall, 6.46 crore doses have been administered with 3.23 crore for the first dose, 3.10 crore for the second dose and 14.3 lakh for precaution dose. Another 2.09 crore are due for the precaution dose, 12.95 lakh for the second dose and 34,840 for the first dose.

In the age groups of 15 to 17, 92% or 17 lakh took the first dose and 15.3 lakh the second dose or 83% out of the target population of 18.4 lakh. In the 12 to 14 age group, 92% of 10.4 lakh of 10.39 lakh took the first dose and 66% or 7.46 lakh took the second dose out of 11.36 lakh. For the precaution dose just 5% or 14.2 lakh out of the target of 2.77 crore took the dose, added the bulletin.