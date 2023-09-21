HamberMenu
₹7,380 crore transfer from HMDA to government subject to PIL plea outcome: HC

September 21, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, made it clear that the transfer of ₹7,380 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the State government would be subject to the outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the awarding of maintenance of Nehru Outer Ring Road to private parties on Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing the PIL plea, posted the matter to October 10 for next hearing. The petition was filed by Kanugula Mahesh Kumar seeking a direction to the State government to furnish all information connected to the awarding of the tender of maintenance of ORR to private companies on TOT model.

On Wednesday, senior counsel Avinash Desai, appearing for the petitioner, informed the Bench that under clause three of GO Ms. No. 63 issued on April 27, the transfer of ₹7,380 crore to State government was made. This was in contravention of Section 40 of the HMDA Act 2008, he argued.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, on the other hand, maintained that the money was always available and sought time to argue the case.

