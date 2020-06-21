730 cases in a day in Telangana

After Telangana government ramped up number of coronavirus tests to know prevalence of COVID-19, more cases are being detected. The surge in cases continues in the State as 730 more samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday taking the total to 7,802. This is the highest number of cases detected in a day from March 2 — when first case was detected in the State.

The State government proposed to perform 50,000 tests from June 15 to June 25. As days pass by, the highest number of cases detected in a day continue to go a few notches up. While 499 cases were recorded on June 19, it was 546 on Saturday, and 730 on Sunday.

The 730 new cases includes 659 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 34 from Jangaon, 10 from Rangareddy, nine from Medchal, six from Warangal. Of the total 7,802 cases, 3,861 are active cases 3,731 were discharged and 210 died.

The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continues to range between 17% to 24%. While the daily TPR (Percentage of samples which test positive) on Saturday was 17.1%, it was 22.14% on Sunday.

Director of Public and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao shared number of cases detected during four phases of lockdown, and after the lockdown was eased.

While 2,686 cases were detected from March 22-May 31 (when four phases of lockdown were implemented), 5,104 were detected from June 1-21 (during Unlock 1). On the whole, 7,802 cases have been detected, including 22 cases from before lockdown was announced — between March 2 and March 22.