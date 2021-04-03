73 youth trained by SCCL make the grade

Singareni Seva Samithi, the CSR arm of Singareni, provided pre-recruitment rally training

The 50-day pre-army recruitment training camps conducted for the youth of villages in the Singareni Collieries areas by the company management have helped in selection of 73 youth for the written test in army jobs.

A total of 500 youth have attended the pre-army recruitment training camps conducted by the management of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in 10 mining areas this year.

In the past, the company would conduct residential camps but this time, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, only training in physical fitness was provided in the morning and evening hours without stay facilities.

Those attended the training camps included the unemployed youth of farmers’ families and from the families of former employees of Singareni from the surrounding villages. In the army recruitment rally conducted at Hakimpet here from March 4 to 25, a total of 96 candidates trained at Singareni camps cleared the physical fitness test and later 73 of them had cleared medical test and have become eligible for the written test, the final hurdle for recruitment into the army.

Vice president of Singareni Seva Samithi, the CSR arm of Singareni, which provided the pre-recruitment rally training, K. Suryanarayana, General Manager (coordination) of SCCL, and chief coordinating office, Mahesh, stated that of the 73 candidates who have become eligible for the written test, 41 would be appearing for the test for general duty soldier posts, 27 for tradesmen posts and five for nursing and clerical posts. The Seva Samithi officials said they were unable to conduct mock written tests as in the past due to COVID-19 spread but were helping the candidates through online guidance and exuded confidence that all the 73 candidates who have become eligible for the written test would clear the test and get recruited in the army. Last year, residential training with boarding and lodging facility was given to 300 selected youth and of them 272 had attended the recruitment rally with 162 of them clearing the physical fitness test.

Of the 114 who cleared the medical test, 35 had passed the written test and were recruited in the army.