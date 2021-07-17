729 new COVID cases in Telangana

GHMC records the highest of 71 cases

Telangana recorded 729 new COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,36,049. While 1,15,515 samples were tested, results of 1,139 were awaited. Five COVID-19 patients have died.

After Khammam reported the highest number of cases for four days (July 12-15), infections in the district were less than Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the last two days. On Saturday, the count in Khammam was less than three more districts.

Of the new 729 cases, the highest number of 71 cases were in GHMC, followed by 65 in Karimnagar, 53 each in Mancherial and Pedapalli, and 52 in Khammam. The cases continue to be comparatively high in rural districts which is keeping the Health department on alert.

From March 2, 2020, to July 17 this year, over 2.04 crore samples were examined and 6,36,049 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 9,980 were active cases, 6,22,313 have recovered, and 3,756 have died.

The active cases in the State fell below 10,000 after several days. Over 80,000 active cases were reported on a few days of May this year, when the coronavirus second wave was on its peak.