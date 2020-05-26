Telangana

71 test COVID- positive in Telangana

Another spike in the number of COVID-19 cases was observed as 71 more samples from Telangana tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the third highest number of cases reported in a day in the State from March 2. The highest of 79 were recorded on May 11, and 75 on April 3.

Significantly, 120 people were discharged on May 26. This is the highest number of people discharged in a day till date. One more COVID-19 patient died taking the toll to 57. This is the eighth consecutive day of COVID patients succumbing to the disease.

Of the 71 new cases, 38 are from GHMC area, seven from Rangareddy, six from Medchal, one each from Suryapet, Nalgonda, Vikarabad and Narayanpet.

While 12 are migrants, remaining four are foreign evacuees. Curiously, the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department states that 55 out of the 71 positive cases belong to Telangana. Till May 26, a total of 1991 cases were reported, which is nine short of 2000. Of the total, 650 are active cases, 1284 were discharged, and 57 have died.

